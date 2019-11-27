Why the World Needs ‘Anne with an E’

“Lucas Jade Zumann, who plays Gilbert Blythe, is well aware of how these prop fitters wrestling with branches are the crux of the show. ‘In this business, if someone is doing their job well, no one will notice,’ he tells me. ‘No one notices perfect sound mixing or an impeccable prop department, but they notice when it fails. Every person who is doing their job here is doing it so well that you can’t even tell they’re doing it when you watch the show. That is the real magic.'”
James Mullinger – The Maritime Edit – November 2019