Bringing Old Crow To The World

“When Dana Tizya-Tramm was 12 he went to an Easter dinner at an aunt’s place in Tagish, an hour south of his home in Whitehorse. She had prepared a feast. There was turkey and stuffing, there were mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, candied yams, buttered carrots. There was quail, and rice, and pasta salad. For dessert: multiple pies. His aunt was not in the room as the young Tizya-Tramm advanced on the buffet, plate in hand. ‘Why did auntie cook all of this food?’ he recalls asking. ‘That’s crazy. There’s no way that we can eat this.’ His older cousin answered him with a question: ‘You see that plate in your hand?’ Tizya-Tramm looked down. It was an ordinary kind of plate, hospital green, plastic. ‘That’s from residential school,’ his cousin said. ‘That’s where your auntie grew up. And they used to starve her if she spoke her language. They wouldn’t feed her.'”
Eva Holland – Up Here – December 2019