The Year in Video Gaming

“I am fantastical—and I don’t mean to enrich myself with the positive connotations of such an adjective in naming myself as such, but rather I mean to say that I am one who conjures fantasies, a mesmer of a man, illusionist. My counsellor told me this during one of my sessions this summer, that in order to heal from the mental processes I was undertaking I must learn to ‘tame my illusions.’ To say I survived the year of all my years would be an understatement: 2019 was a ruination for me in all semblances of the noun.”
Joshua Whitehead – Hazlitt – December 2019