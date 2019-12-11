Driving Miss Dorothy

“On a grey Friday afternoon, I show up at the driving school, housed in a small office at the back of an insurance company, for my first lesson. The instructor, Vincent, cheerfully tells me he has been teaching for 30 years. His students have gone on to become bus drivers and police officers, positions of driving authority. ‘You’ll be fine,’ he says. ‘I haven’t driven since 1985. I don’t want to kill anyone,’ I reply. He smiles, albeit with a little less certainty. After decades of adult life — marriage, a child, work and sundry — one of my biggest shames remains the fact that I never learned to drive. ‘Learn to DRIVE.’ I write it every New Year’s, along with ‘don’t procrastinate, be nicer to people, don’t eat chips, go the gym.’ I’ve never done any of it. Now, here I am, sitting in the front seat of car listening intently to Vincent explain how to stick the key in the ignition and start the engine.”
 
Dorothy Woodard – The Tyee – December 2019

