Dying for Shelter

“Legarde finds it hard to accept that Randy, 51, died alone directly in front of a homeless shelter. But what bothers her more than the circumstances of his death is that he was outside of that shelter, or others like it, every day for the last 10 years of his life. ‘It’s not the day he died that’s the problem; it’s the fact that was (his) best and only option,’ she said. ‘If we could have done better than putting people on mats on floor for years and years with no real path out, he wouldn’t have died anywhere at that age.'”
Omar Mosleh – StarMetro Edmonton – December 2019