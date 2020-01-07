How circus arts helped me deal with body shame

“The self-conscious makes sense, of course. Trans bodies have been a spectacle from the days of Barnum & Bailey Circuses, through 20th century medical research, and on through reality TV shows. So, I expect my body to be perceived as more provocative and salacious than cis bodies. ‘Be careful not to show any cleavage. Any midriff. Keep the inseams long, and the fit loose,’ goes the voice in my head, translating the furtive glances that I try to ignore. I often wonder what it would be like to have a body that didn’t command attention.”
Dana Baitz – This Magazine – December 2019