Hacking Diabetes

“Michael Riddell’s lab is a diabetic’s paradise. The large white room at Toronto’s York University is dotted with treadmills and transmitters; there are tiny blood-testing strips, insulin-pump infusion sets, and hot-peach bottles of glucose tablets galore. I’ve come here, alongside a half-dozen innovators and keeners in the diabetes world, because it’s said to be ground zero for a technological revolution. All of us are either diabetics or the parents of diabetic children and, as such, are equally obsessed with finding better ways to live with the disease. We munch on sugar-free cookies and sip diet cola, but when Riddell starts to describe the work he’s doing, we stop and listen as though our lives are on the line. Because, really, they are.”

Jonathan Garfinkel – The Walrus – January 2020

