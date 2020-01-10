Why it’s so hard to find affordable mental health care

“When Megan Rolfe was 18 and in her first year of college in London, Ont., her struggles with depression took a sharp turn, and she found herself gripped by suicidal thoughts. After attempts at taking her life in both 2012 and 2013, she packed up her bags and went home to her family. But she didn’t seek out a therapist. Instead, Rolfe threw herself into work, hoping the distraction might help alleviate some of her symptoms. ‘I didn’t want to be the only one of my friends who was going to therapy,’ says Rolfe. ‘I thought maybe it was something that time could change.'”
Sarah Treleaven – Broadview – January 2020