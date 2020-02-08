You Never Forget the Smell

“Armed with hooked metal blades mounted on wooden poles, six men swarm around the body of the 50-tonne fin whale like worker ants. One man climbs atop the whale, putting him three meters above the concrete floor, and makes a deep slice along the length of its body. His coworkers peel back the skin and underlying blubber, exposing a 13-meter-long fillet of flesh. Once stripped off the bone, the choice cuts of meat will be chopped into mailbox-sized chunks, flash-frozen, and eventually sold as mink food under the brand Moby Dick.”
Christopher Pollon – Hakai Magazine – January 2020