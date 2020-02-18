In the GTA’s tow-truck turf wars, the race for profit leads to road rage, violence and intimidation

“For more than a year, a violent tow truck war has been raging across the Greater Toronto Area, erupting in fist fights at crash scenes and trucks being driven off the road as operators compete for bigger slices of the lucrative business. Dozens of trucks have been set on fire, and at least two men tied to the industry have been killed – one as he stood in front of his mother’s Scarborough home. The feuding shows no signs of abating, with at least two arsons reported in York Region during the first week of February alone.”
Molly Hayes – The Globe and Mail – February 2020