My Double Life

“Elizabeth was more street-smart than I was. ‘I have a weird feeling about these guys,’ she told me. I shrugged it off. I was already gone by that point. She stopped coming on the drives, but I wasn’t about to give them up: I finally had friends. That summer, I lost my virginity to Shawn. I didn’t think he was my boyfriend or anything. I just thought that in order to be cool, you had sex. And I liked him so much. More importantly, he liked me. That was enough.”
Michelle Furgiuele – Toronto Life – February 2020