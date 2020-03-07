Blazing a trail in familiar territory

“Cochrane, now 59, persevered. She signed up for that campaign school five years ago, and today she is Canada’s only female premier, after Kathleen Wynne in Ontario and Rachel Notley in Alberta both lost to conservative, white, male opponents. Cochrane, who is Métis, also heads the only gender-balanced legislature in Canada, with nine female MLAs out of 19. Her policies have been labelled progressive yet pragmatic, which she credits to her life experience and simply being a woman in politics. ‘We do think differently,’ Cochrane says. ‘Not better. Just differently.'”
Nadine Yousif – Maclean’s – March 2020