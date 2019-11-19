GCL’s StarMetro reading list

As the obituaries start being written for the StarMetro papers, which will close in December, it should be remarked upon that they produced some wonderful longer pieces.

We shared several of these features and investigations here at Great Canadian Longform, including two pieces just this month.

Thanks to these reporters, our readers enjoyed in-depth slices of life in Edmonton and Vancouver that are a fading priority at city dailies. Hopefully in the new iteration of the bureau system the Star still gives these kinds of stories the amplification and attention they deserve.

Here are seven pieces for your reading pleasure, ranging from a cross-country journey, to the story of a strip club, to the resilience of families seeking justice for loved ones who have gone missing.

 

From StarMetro Edmonton:

What it’s like to ride the Greyhound for 27 hours, through three provinces and 55 stops
Hamdi Issawi, July 2018

How a fraudster got $12 million out of a Canadian university: They just asked for it
Claire Theobald, October 2018

Chez Pierre laid bare — how Edmonton’s oldest strip club is adjusting to a new era of adult entertainment
Omar Mosleh, September 2019

Visionary or villain, he’s the pied piper of Alberta’s Wexit. But is the movement heading in a dangerous direction?
Omar Mosleh, November 2019

 

From StarMetro Vancouver:

Their daughters vanished — and parents say police stopped looking. Now desperate families are searching on their own
Jesse Winter and Jeremy Nuttall, October 2018

Why B.C.’s atmospheric rivers are a growing concern
Ainsley Cruickshank, May 2019

First he mopped floors. Then this B.C. janitor put Canada’s potentially abusive employers on notice
Alex McKeen, November 2019

 

We’re Doomed. Now What?

“[C]limate change is not an ‘environmental issue’ in the sense that term has come to mean. It is not a discrete ecological phenomenon that can be contained by symbolic declarations, nonbinding agreements, top-down regulations, and hair-shirted personal sacrifice—which, taken together, deliver maximum pain for far too little gain. Climate change is rather, at its core, about life’s most basic necessity: energy.”

Chris Turner – The Walrus – November 2019

Life after foster care in Canada

“Now 36, Kovarikova has emerged as a singular activist for kids in care. In 2017, she started Child Welfare Political Action Committee Canada (Child Welfare PAC), a cross-country advocacy and research network comprised largely of adults who have spent time in the foster care system. Kovarikova’s primary concern is the lack of federal and provincial data about foster kids, and she’s pushing for a longitudinal study of youth outcomes—everything from social contacts to death rates—after they age out of care. No official government body tracks these kids once they become adults, but academic research has overwhelmingly shown that they have significantly compromised life outcomes compared to peers who were not involved in care.”

Sarah Treleaven – Maclean’s – November 2019

Elizabeth May Fights by Her Own Rules

“While she remains intent on the papers in front of her, her frequent glances at the Speaker make it clear she is listening. Being the Green Party leader doesn’t mean much without official party status. That would entitle her to a slate of privileges, including a research budget and automatic membership on committees. As it stands, she has equivalent status to an independent, limited by tightly prescribed protocols that govern, among other things, who speaks, in what order, and for how long. She can claim only one question per week during question period, the final slot. She comes last in the speech rotation when legislation is debated, sharing the spot with the four Bloc MPs.”

Susan Harada – The Walrus – May 2012

Death at Howse Peak: How three climbers perished on an Alberta mountain

 
Marty Klinkenberg – The Globe and Mail – November 2019

‘At least hookers get wages’

“Mariam turns on location tracking when she’s en route to a date. Coordinating with her roommate, she sets a time by which she will send them a check-in text. Her purse contains one bottle of water-based lubricant, a strip of latex condoms, her wallet and keys, and a small pocket knife. She’s alone. Standing outside a Nuns’ Island condo complex, she refreshes her SeekingArrangement messages. Her client is 10 minutes late. She sits on the edge of a concrete planter, examining his profile. It ends with a familiar note: ‘no escorts, please.'”

Bee Khaleeli – Briarpatch – October 2019