‘The border is this imaginary line’: why Americans are fighting mining in B.C.’s ‘Doughnut Hole’

Environment, Uncategorized 1 Minute

“On a clear, cold day in late October, Paul Berntsen stands on the wooden foundation of a yurt he built himself, watching as his dreams of a non-motorized tourist destination in the Skagit River headwaters go up in flames. In the valley below, slash piles from recent clearcut logging on East Point Mountain are being burned by forestry company contractors, sending great plumes of smoke into the sky. Through the haze, a vast clear-cut is visible on the flanks of the mountain, which is carved into blocks by a network of new logging roads.”

Christopher Pollon – The Narwhal – January 2020

